It’s not hard to work out where the inspiration for this video came from. Taking the lyric ‘With the sun on my back it’s a nice day’, director Georgia Hudson decks the B-town band out in flowery shirts and sends them off on a roadtrip in a convertible. Lots of fun ensues, obviously.

Watch the video below:

‘King City’ was Swim Deep’s first single, but has been re-recorded for their debut album Where The Heaven Are We – which is out 29 July.