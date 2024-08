Hot new Reading band Sundara Karma have released a new low-budget video for their excellent single ‘FRESHBLOOM’. Check it out:

I featured Sundara Karma in my latest New Music Roundup, and things are really starting to pick up for the fresh-faced foursome. It’s not hard to see why, they fit right in with the whole 90’s revival thing going on with Swim Deep and Peace etc… and if ‘FRESHBLOOM’ is anything to go by they have the tunes as well.