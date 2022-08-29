Lana Del Rey has premiered the official music video for “Doin’ Time.” It’s no ordinary music video as Lana decides to give tribute to cult classic “Attack Of The 50 Foot Woman” and it all turns out to be so amazing.

Lana decided to do a dreamy cover of classic “Doin’ Time” and everyone thought it’s just something she wants to do on the side. But no, now with an iconic music video, we know she wanted to take the track to the top. It definitely needed a push as the track was bouncing around Billboard chart for a few weeks without finding a top spot. Now with the music video, we’re sure the track will find a new life and possibly an entry to the top 100.

Although it’s a cover, the hitmaker has given it a new identity. It feels more like her own song even though it’s close to the original. It’s an achievement that Lana should be proud of. She could just have a hit in her hands. Listen to the track and watch the iconic music video below.

Watch Official Music Video: “Doin’ Time” By Lana Del Rey