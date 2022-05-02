Kris Wu has become an international star with his single “Like That” and now the singer has surprised us all with the official music video for this track. It’s as good as you expect it to be considering how “Like That” was received worldwide by fans.

The music video for “Like That” is a sexy affair filled with special effects. Despite a huge weekend with big releases from Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello, it was a tough fight for “Like That”. Nevertheless, it still did good and I’m sure it will do ever better now that it has a music video.

The single “Like That” topped iTunes charts just like Kris did with his earlier single “Deserve”. The Chinese-Canadian singer gave us the music video for his latest single on May 22 and it turned out to be a sexy adventure. You will see supermodel Stella Maxwell serving sexiness throughout this visually pleasing music video.

In the music video, you will see Kris at a party. He is enjoying himself when he sees Stella. As soon as they see each other, they are instantly transformed to a pool side where they become part of another party. It’s a romantic party where people have gathered near a burning car.

Kris left K-Pop band EXO and started his solo career recently. Ever since, things have been going really good for the singer. I’m sure he will get an entry into Billboard Top 100 with this track. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Like That” by Kris Wu