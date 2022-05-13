It’s time you watch Cardi B’s new music video “Be Careful”. She has now served the official music video for the track and it’s really good. The track “Be Careful” is included in her debut studio album “Invasion of Privacy”.

The official music video for the track came out on YouTube and has racked plenty of reviews ever since. You can watch the video on Cardi B’s official YouTube channel or scroll down and watch it below.

In the music video, you will see Cardi B in white dress. You guessed it right. She is finally getting married, be it in a music video. She is marrying someone she loves and that’s a good sign. But you don’t get many moments of excitement as the video cuts to another scene in the same church. You see Cardi B mourning as her lover and now husband has died. Now she is wearing all black. You will see both her sides in one video. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Be Careful” by Cardi B