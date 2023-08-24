Watch Music Video for “Complicated” by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Featuring Kiiara

If you’re in the mood for a music video that will make you dance tonight, it’s here. “Complicated” by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike features Kiiara who dances alongside a few exciting contemporary dancers. It’s beautiful to watch and I’m sure everyone is going to fall in love with the vocals in this song.

In the music video, you will see Kiiara exploring the Ibiza landscape in this music video. Everything is dreamy and it feels so wonderful that you would want to stay there forever.

The song has pretty lyrics that suit perfectly with song’s theme. It’s about modern relationships and how they feel so complicated. The song is about keeping these relationships simple and light as a feather. Kiiara has such a feathery sound that you will get this feeling the moment you let yourself sink in the synths.

The music video is directed by Phillip R Lopez. Apparently, the music video takes a detour from the lyrics but I feel it rather clings to the true happiness of these relationships. Instead of showing a young couple romancing on the screen, the director chose to take the viewers to the dreamy landscape of Ibiza. Soaring through these romantic views with contemporary choreography seems like a perfect way of showing the ‘happiness’ and ‘joy’ – the outcome of these modern relationships. I feel it’s a perfect visual that totally supports lyrics.

Watch this dreamy music video below. I’m sure you are going to fall in love with the visuals.

Watch “Complicated” by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Featuring Kiiara