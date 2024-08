Uber-cool Brooklyn duo MS MR covered Arctic Monkeys’ new track ‘Do I Wanna Know?‘ on Radio 1’s Live Lounge Late last night. If you missed it, which I’m assuming most of you did, then you can watch the video of it below:

MS MR were on the show promoting their excellent debut album Secondhand Rapture, which is out now.

‘Do I Wanna Know?’ will feature on the Arctic Monkeys’ new album AM, which is out on 9 September.

Download: Secondhand Rapture

Preorder: AM