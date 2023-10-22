Watch: The Killers – ‘Shot At The Night’ video

It must be nice coming from Las Vegas – as well as the obvious advantages of never being far from a good night out etc…, it means you’ve got the perfect location for a music video on your doorstep.

The Killers take full advantage of their hometown in the video for new single ‘Shot At The Night’, which has Brandon Flowers surveying all before him in a smart hotel suite while Hollywood actors Bella Heathcote (In Time, Dark Shadows) and Max Minghella (The Social Network, Ides Of March) act out a bit of a love story.

It’s pretty uninspired and insipid stuff, but it does the job I suppose. Watch the video here:

‘Shot At The Night’ is taken from The Killers’ upcoming Greatest Hits album Direct Hits.