Watch “Capital” by Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop – Watch Music Video and Read Review

Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop have premiered the official music video for their latest single “Capital Letters”. The music video serves Valentine’s Day feel.

The music video for “Capital Letters” shows Hailee living in Paris and enjoying life. She romances with her boyfriend in a luxury hotel. You will see her hanging around in Paris. She looks incredibly pretty and delivers ‘feel good’ emotions on screen successfully.

With this launch of this music video, we can now start the countdown to another Fifty Shades movie that will hit the theaters around Valentine’s Day. Not sure if the franchise will deliver a good movie this time, but one thing is certain- it has an incredible soundtrack like all the other movies in this franchise. We already have “Heaven” by Julia Michaels, “For You” by Rita Ora and Liam Payne, and “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop

Watch “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop

