Watch Beyonce’s ‘Visual Album’ Videos

With the release of her new album last week Beyonce proved that there’s still life in the music industry yet. With no strategically planned drip-fed PR campaign, she released her self-titled fifth album on the world without warning – the impact of which has helped it become iTunes fast-selling album of all time.

That’s not all though, as Beyonce (the album) is not just any album – it’s a visual album – and comes with slickly produced videos for each of the songs. So far, only a few of the videos have been released into the public domain, which you can watch below. As more videos become available I’ll add them to this list so eventually we should hopefully have all of them in one place.

