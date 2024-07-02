The Vines announce new double-album ‘Wicked Nature’

The Vines are back and have announced a new double album called Wicked Nature will be out in September.

The album was produced by The Vines’ enigmatic front-man Craig Nicholls and is their first featuring new drummer Lachy West and new bassist Tim John. It’s also their first ‘independent’ album, being financed with the help of fans on Pledge Music and released on The Vines’ newly created record label.

Watch the album trailer, which features brand new track ‘Out The Loop’, below:

Wicked Nature consists of 22 songs and will be released on 2 September. It will be The Vines’ sixth studio album.

You can preorder it now via www.pledgemusic.com/projects/thevines and get 3 songs straight away as well as lots of other cool stuff.