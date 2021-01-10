Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel leading the way in innovation this summer

The Ushuaia Beach Hotel Ibiza had a stellar year on the White Isle last year, and is pushing forward with even more innovation in 2014 with the announcement of their new bracelet technology.

Hotel guests who wear the bracelets can enter their room and pay for drinks and food simply by passing the bracelet through the special readers and using a PIN code – meaning they will no longer have to carry around money and keys with them and risk losing them on the beach! It’s all very cool, and the ‘intelligent bracelet’ also has a cool name: the VIB (which stands for Very Important Bracelet!).

< The Palladium Hotel Group see it as the future of customer relationship management in the hotel and leisure industry, and it’s easy to see when you think about the potential uses it could have. For example, the bracelets can be coded according to each customers preferences – from simple functions to opening doors and paying for drinks to syncing with their social media profiles to share pictures, updates or even to automatically ‘check-in’ to different locations. The bracelets could also be used by guests to ‘pre-load’ products and activities – like Spa sessions and VIP parties, meaning they don’t have to pay for them when they arrive. Watch the highlights of the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel 2013 season in the video below and start getting excited for 2014 right now…

The Best of Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel 2013 from Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel on Vimeo.