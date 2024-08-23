Two Door Cinema Club UK tour dates announced…

Two Door Cinema Club have today announced their biggest UK tour to date. The band, who will release second album Beacon next month which features the above single ‘Sleep Alone’, will play 10 gigs throughout January and February. Here are the dates in full:
January 2013:
24 – Newcastle Academy
25 – Manchester Apollo
28 – Southampton Guildhall
29 – Nottingham Rock City
31 – Cardiff University
February 2013:
2 – Birmingham Academy
4 – Aberdeen Music Hall
5 – Glasgow Barrowlands
7 – Leeds Academy
8 – London Brixton Academy
Presale tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 28 August from here.
General sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday 30 August.