James Arthur returns with another ballad “Falling like the Stars”

James Arthur is soothing the air with his new love anthem “Falling like the stars”. The song was released under the banner of Columbia Records. Romantics have always been James strong area, and he never ceases to amaze his fans.

Earlier this year he collaborated with Martin Jensen on “Nobody” which was an addictive sing-along. This time, he comes up with another mellow song in his signature voice. After the amazing success of “Say You Won’t Let Go”, fans have been waiting to be given another magical moment of true romantic expression of one’s love for their partner. “And I’m not scared to say those words, with you I’m safe, we’re falling like the stars, fallin’ in love”.

Like most of James’s songs, the music is simple yet addictive – Comprising only of a Guitar (Acoustic I think) and a Piano while singing his heart out. “And I need you to know that we’re Fallin’ so Fast. We’re fallin’ like the stars, falling in love”. Don’t know about you people, but I’m falling in love.

Listen To “Falling Like The Stars” by James Arthur