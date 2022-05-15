Watch Music Video by Shakira “Me Enamore”

“Me Enamore” is the new Shakira song that got the music video treatment. She premiered a music video for this song recently. The Colombian pop star has also announced that this new song will be included in her upcoming eleventh studio album titled “El Dorado”. This album will come out in the last week of May via RCA and Sony. I’m sure it’s going to be a thrilling album with love-filled Spanish ballads.

This new Spanish ballad is a love story. Shakira has a hot boyfriend Gerard Pique (the famous F.C. Barcelona defender) and she has brought him in the video. I’m sure fans will be super excited to see their favorite footballer teaming up with their favorite singer. Pique was in the video but you will only be able to see his face in the end. It’s a close shot and you will recognize the footballer in a moment. I think Shakira will get a huge reward by bringing Pique into this MV. Fans are going to absolutely love it.

In this music video, you will see Gerard Pique and Shakira having some fun together. You will see them leaving their apartment and then going to a hotel. Later they are seen jumping off a plane. You will love everything you see in this music video. Now it’s time you watch this beautiful video.

Watch “Me Enamore” by Shakira (with Gerard Pique)