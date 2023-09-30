Tove Lo Previews A New Banger “Bad As The Boys” Featuring ALMA

Tove Lo has previewed a new banger titled “Bad As The Boys” and it features ALMA. The Swedish pop star has already given us the song of the summer but it seems that she is ready for some more.

“Bad As The Boys” will be released on August 2 but Tove Lo has shared a short preview of the song.

The song “Bad As The Boys” features ALMA who is already having a great year with collaborations. From the preview available, the track sounds somewhat like “Lonely Night.”

In the preview, Tove Lo accepts that she was on the blind side “I know she used me for some fun.” She was blinded by love as she expresses “Maybe the heat just got me blind.” She saves the big revelation for the chorus where she compares her to ‘bad boys.’ It sounds like a hit already. Just listen to the preview below and you’ll be anxiously waiting for the release date.

Listen To A Preview: “Bad As The Boys” By Tove Lo ft. AMLA