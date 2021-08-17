Top Five X Factor Moments

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for the upcoming series of the X Factor, especially now Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and chart topper Rita Ora are joining our favourite duo Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on the panel. We’ve had our fair share of incredible singers grace the stage, as well as a few tears and tantrums thrown in for good measure. In fact, every year we wonder if the next series can beat the legacy that is the X Factor. To get us fired up for the upcoming 12th season, we take a look back at our top moments so far.

5. Sharon Soaking Louis

Who doesn’t love a bit of rivalry and debate on the judges panel? Back in 2005, when the X Factor was on its mere second series, Louis Walsh took the banter too far when he asked Sharon if she was ‘taking Ozzy’s drugs’. The Brixton born better half of the lead vocalist for Black Sabbath declared ‘Don’t you bring my husband into this’ before drenching him with no less than three glasses of water.



4. Ablisa

It’s the moment we all love to hate – when best friends Abi and Lisa suddenly turned on one another…as well as the audience. It all began when they told the audience to ‘shut up’ when they laughed during their introduction. Cue a storm off stage from Abi, quickly followed by Lisa. But it didn’t end there. They were coaxed back out, and things looked ok for the duet…until they started singing. After more boos from the audience, Lisa gave the stunned arena another dressing down before responding to guest Judge Natalie Imbruglia’s comments with ‘who are you?’ A shocked Abi then stormed off stage, but not before punching her ‘best friend’ in the face. The shocking audition amassed over 80 million YouTube views and is regarded by many as the ‘best X Factor moment’ to date.

3. Beyoncé’s duet with Alexandra Burke

In 2008, the X Factor reached new heights when the yet to be announced series winner, Alexandra Burke, was joined by none other than Beyoncé for her final duet. Beyoncé was praised by Dermot O’Leary for sharing the song with Burke, and helping her ultimately secure the winning spot.

2. Cher Lloyd’s First Audition

It’s not unusual to hear incredible undiscovered voices throughout the auditions period of the show. But few auditions will stand out as much as Cher Lloyd’s version of Turn My Swag On.

When Cher started strutting around the stage and peppering her vocals with attitude we literally saw the dollar signs light up in Simon’s eyes as he, along with the rest of us, realised this girl had something special! The audition has been watched over 50 million times.

1. The Birth of One Direction

There wasn’t really a definitive ‘birth’ moment as such, but series 7, in 2010, broke new records when finalists One Direction took the world by storm. The band, put together by pop mogul Simon Cowell are the first act in the world to debut at number one with four albums in the US charts, with their fourth album debuting at number one in 26 countries. And even with the premature exit of Zayn, the boys still managed to secure another number one with their first single as a four piece.

As the shows most successful act, it’s hard to say if a future contestant will ever come close to their super stardom, but as the 12th season approaches it looks like Simon Cowell’s still hopeful.

