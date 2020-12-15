Top 5 + 1 Sexy Music Videos…

So apparently our esteemed Prime Minister thinks that we’re not molly coddled enough in the UK and wants to see to it that music videos are given age ratings so they don’t pollute the minds of delicate children with their graphic imagery, or something like that.

Doesn’t he realise that age classifications just serve to glamourise things in the eyes of impressionable young uns? And how is such legislation going to work online? To watch post-watershed shows on BBC’s iPlayer all you have to do is tick the box that says you’re over 18 – I know our schools are meant to be a bit rubbish but surely even the most dim witted 9 year old can lie to YouTube about how old they are!

Anyway, being the opportunistic sod that I am, I thought this would be the perfect time to put together this top 10 list of the sexiest music videos ever. If you have any more suggestions please feel free to add them in the comments below. Enjoy…



