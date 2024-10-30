TLC finally released two new singles from their upcoming fifth album

Legendary girl group TLC released two new songs “Joy Ride” and “Haters” on October 26th, 2016. The songs were initially released on iTunes Japan only. Two days later on October 28th, the songs were available on the rest of iTunes stores.

Why they released the tracks on iTunes Japan initially? Surprising! Maybe, the band had no plans to release it worldwide in the beginning.

The band is left with two girls “Chilli” and “T-Boz” since the tragic death of Left Eye (3rd Member of TLC) in a road accident in 2002. The band is struggling to release their fifth studio album that isn’t happening so far for them. Luckily, TLC is able to release the two singles from their long-awaited fifth studio album.

TLC’s fourth studio album “3D” was released back in October 2002. We heard from TLC about releasing the fifth album by the end of 2015. When the time came, they announced to release the album in 2016 and it’s almost the end of 2016 but they ended up releasing two singles.

TLC must not disappoint the fans and release the album as soon as possible. Otherwise, their popularity will be at the stake.

Anyway, both “Joy Ride” and “Haters” are decent R&B tracks. “Joy Ride” is a dedication to TLC’s loyal fans, and “Haters” is a song about not giving any attention to the people with negative thinking. Both of these tracks are going to be smashing hits.

Stream: “Joy Ride” and “Haters” By the TLC band