Much like the (in)famous video for Radiohead track ‘Lotus Flower’, Thom Yorke gets his dancing shoes on in the video for ‘Ingenue’ – the first Atoms For Peace track to have the high honour of a promo video.

In the video Yorke has a mirror image dancing partner played by Fukiko Takase. Check it out:

