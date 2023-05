Watch: The Vaccines Video ‘I Always Knew’

The Vaccines have released the video for their new single ‘I Always Knew’. Check it out below:

‘I Always Knew’ is the third single from The Vaccines’ second album Come Of Age – and will be released on 11 November.

The Vaccines are set to embark on a UK tour next month, before playing their biggest ever gig at London’s O2 in May – full tour dates below:

The Vaccines UK tour dates:

November

15 – Plymouth, Pavilions

16 – Cardiff University (New date)

17 – London, Alexandra Palace

19 – Leicester, De Montford Hall

21 – Manchester, Apollo

22 – Liverpool, University

23 – Doncaster, Dome

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy