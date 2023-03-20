“The Board” Competition : Diplo & K•Swiss Look For The Next Young Entrepreneurs

Join this new exciting competition to search for the brightest young entrepreneurs of our generation. Led by nenowned musician, DJ and producer Diplo and the a heritage Californian tennis brand K•Swiss, “The Board” program application period is now open.

Heritage American tennis brand K•Swiss is partnering with famous DJ, producer and entrepreneur Diplo to launch ‘The Board’, a game changing campaign built to inspire, and to be led by, the next generation of young entrepreneurs. Appointing Diplo is a nod to the brand’s founders, two entrepreneurs who moved to California in 1966 and built the global brand from a revolutionary tennis shoe, the K•Swiss Classic. Diplo will serve as the Director of a 100-person board comprised of creative and connected individuals who will work on real tasks to bring the K•Swiss brand back to prominence. The application site will open today with submissions valid through April 30, 2015 at www.kswiss.com/theboard.

Led by Diplo, successful applicants to ‘The Board’ will be invited to the program’s members-only website with a six-course curriculum connecting the group with industry insiders. Each insider will lead a discussion session specific to their expertise, and then assign a task to the board that relates to K•Swiss’ business. Members of ‘The Board’ will make real decisions on real projects that K•Swiss will follow. The program will highlight important topics, including: brand positioning, sneaker design, social media promotion and drafting a business plan. “I am excited to be part of ‘The Board’, to bring young entrepreneurial minds into the process to help build the next chapter at such a respected brand.”, said Diplo.

‘The Board’ application period is now open online here. Entries close on April 30, 2015 at 11:59 PM PST. Follow Diplo and ‘The Board’ online at www.kswiss.com and through social media via #ourkswiss and #theboard.

About Diplo

One of the most dynamic forces in music today, Diplo is an internationally known musician, DJ and producer who has become a ubiquitous cultural figure in mainstream and underground circles. His debut album “Florida” caught the attention of artist M.I.A. and their collaborative mix tape boosted Diplo’s reputation as a scene-spotter and as a voice of American clubs. On the heels of this success, Diplo founded record label Mad Decent in 2005 to serve as a platform for talents he discovered across the globe. Diplo has earned multiple Grammy nominations and has become the go-to producer for artists in the pop landscape, including: Usher, Snoop Lion, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, No Doubt, Beyonce, Madonna, Pharrell and more. For more information, please visit http://tmwrk.virb.com/diplo.

About K•SWISS

Founded in 1966, K•Swiss is a heritage American tennis brand. During its history, K•Swiss has represented innovation, quality, performance and style. Its signature K•Swiss Classic, the first leather tennis shoe, made its debut at Wimbledon, and almost 50 years later is still a style staple both on and off the court. Under new leadership, and committed to a fast-paced and significant brand turnaround, K•Swiss is based in Westlake Village, CA. For more information, please visit www.kswiss.com.