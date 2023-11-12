Taylor Swift Performs Live “Call It What You Want” At SNL Show

Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation” is packed with a lot of surprises and one of them is her recently dropped number titled “Call It What You Want”.

The song “Call It What You Want” is yet another love and romance related song by Taylor that follows her old style of reference to herself. The song has some of the most amazing and attractive melodies and it follows the same style from Taylor’s old songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Blank Space”.

“Look What You Made Me Do” has debuted with the highest number of charts. Even after ten weeks, it is on the top charts in top 100’.

Taylor Sings “Call It What You Want” And “Ready For It” Live

Last night, the queen Taylor Swift made an appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live”. Here on the S.N.L show, Taylor mesmerized the audiences with two of her most famed songs nowadays.

One of these performed songs was the leading “Call It What You Want” and the most amazing “Ready for It”. People loved Taylor’s performance and Taylor seemed to be very grateful and humbled at the show.