19 OCT

Stuart Cable ‘choked on his own vomit’



stuart cable cause of death The inquest into the death of former Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable has ruled that he choked to death on his own vomit following a mammoth drinking binge.

The verdict of accidental death came after the inquest heard that the Welsh rocker had been on a three-day drinking session from Friday 4 June to the day of his death on Sunday 6 June.  He was found on the morning of the 6 June by his girlfriend and cousin, who were unable to revive him.

Cable was sacked from Stereophonics in 2003 and went on to have a successful media career in his native Wales, presenting radio and TV shows as well as hosting awards ceremonies.


Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

