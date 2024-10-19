Stuart Cable ‘choked on his own vomit’





The inquest into the death of former Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable has ruled that he choked to death on his own vomit following a mammoth drinking binge.

The verdict of accidental death came after the inquest heard that the Welsh rocker had been on a three-day drinking session from Friday 4 June to the day of his death on Sunday 6 June. He was found on the morning of the 6 June by his girlfriend and cousin, who were unable to revive him.

Cable was sacked from Stereophonics in 2003 and went on to have a successful media career in his native Wales, presenting radio and TV shows as well as hosting awards ceremonies.



