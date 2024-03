Manchester’s foremost 80’s synth-pop revivalists Hurts are releasing their second album Exile soon – next week in fact – and have today made the whole thing available to stream. Check it out below and let me know what you think of it in the comments at the bottom:

Via The Guardian

Exile is the follow up to Hurts’ 2010 debut Happiness, and features the single ‘Miracle’ – the video to which you can watch just here:



