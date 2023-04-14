Watch the video for Squarepusher single ‘Dark Steering’…

Warp Records’ electro-techno knob twiddling legend Squarepusher is back this year with brand new album Ufabulum (out 14 May), which he will be taking on a worldwide festival tour this summer (full dates below). Until then, though, here’s the first taste of new Squarepusher material, ‘Dark Steering’:

Rather than ‘review’ ‘Dark Steering’, I’ll let Squarepusher himself tell you what it’s all about:

“For a while I had apocalyptic nightmares about trails of nuclear missiles in the night sky. So I aimed to recreate that strange combination of exhilaration, terror and sadness both visually and emotionally through this piece. It lead to the idea of a spacecraft leaving earth at vast speed to escape, but oddly the music also made me think of it flying through a library. So I generated the visual aspect such that, as the piece progresses, it seems as if the viewer is ever accelerating through massive corridors of books.”

That’s much better than anything I could have written to be honest!

Squarepusher festival dates 2012

21/04/12 Sonar Sound, Tokyo, Japan

28/04/12 Electronic Beats Festival, Gdansk, Poland

03/05/12 Donau Festival, Krems, Austria

06/05/12 Simple Things Festival, Bristol, UK

12/06/12 Sonar Festival, Sao Paulo, Brazil

15/06/12 Sonar Festival, Barcelona, Spain

29/06/12 Le Rock Dans Tous Ses Etats, Evereux, France

07/07/12 Bloc Festival, London, UK

12/07/12 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

14/07/12 Melt Festival, Ferropolis, Germany



