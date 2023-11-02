Just Starting Out ? Here’s How to Sound Like a Professional Musician

If you’ve ever listened to a self-published artist and then a label-published one, you can’t deny that there is a difference. It isn’t necessarily that independent artists sound bad. However, in many instances, the end result of a novice musician may sound a little rough or uncut. Well, the good news for you is that there are quite a few things that you can do to fix such a situation. Fix these errors early on in your career, before you spread your music to the masses.

Get Proper Lessons

You have probably heard of some of the biggest rock stars that taught themselves how to play the piano, drums, or guitar. Such stories may have inspired you to pick up your preferred instrument and to muddle along until you figured it out. Now, if you are part of this category, congratulations – this is clearly not an easy task to manage. Taking this route may have also helped you to become a better musician since it allows a great deal of experimentation.

Still, if you do hope to become a professional musician, being simply good may not be enough. You may need to become great. This is why taking a few lessons can really boost your capabilities. A teacher is equipped to teach you proper posture, strategy, and to pass on their own knowledge. So, when you combine all these factors you will find that there are a lot more benefits in the end.

Buy a Better Instrument

When you are just starting out, any old instrument will do. In fact, if you are a beginner, it is actually best not to invest too much time as there is no guarantee that you will stick with that instrument. As time goes on, though, your beginner piano or guitar will no longer be enough. At this point, you are going to need to start searching for high-quality acoustic guitars, drum sets, or whatever else your preferred instrument is. That’s because these instruments do sound better and thus, will allow you to create better music.

In case you aren’t quite sure how to go about upgrading your instrument, don’t worry. There are several places that you can get advice from. For one thing, there are plenty of guides available online and these will pinpoint you to the best brand and model for you. If you prefer a more personal touch, you can always head to a music store as there should be assistants and clerks that can provide you with all the suggestions you need.

Focus on Song Structure First

One of the biggest mistakes new musicians can make is to get caught up in the wrong part of the songwriting and creating process. As such, you may end up spending quite a bit of effort trying to sound edgy, cool, or different when these aren’t the most important things. So, what should you be focusing on instead? Well, that would be the structure of the song you are putting together.

When composing lyrics or music, there are a few points you should keep in mind. First, you are telling a story, so remember this when you are putting together the verses and the chorus. As a result, each section has to be distinct, much like the beginning, climax, and end of a story. This keeps things interesting for the listener. At the same time, there should be cohesion within the song. So, whether you are going for different tempos or beats, they should still complement one another.

Find Your Unique Sound

Most artists these days make music that sound rather similar to one another. Still, you can usually tell who is singing a song just moments after you hear it. This is because even when two musicians sound like one another, they still have something distinct about them. This is down to a trait or sound that sets them apart from the rest.

Now, it is up to you to decide what will make you stand out from the crowd. Perhaps your lyrics may sound a little trippy or maybe every song has the same, high energy. You are free to get as creative as you want with this. Of course, your music should still sound good at the end of the day and engage others.

Learn Music Producing Skills

You will find that there are more self-published musicians these days. Social media has made it a lot easier to gain fans and therefore, revenue, even if you aren’t signed up to a label. So, if you are planning to go your own way, you need to make sure that your music sounds as good as the professionals. Otherwise, you aren’t going to be able to build up a large following.

To do this, you will need to master music producing skills. This way, once you have written your songs, you will be able to record and edit it in a more professional manner. Thus, the end result is going to sound a great deal more polished and most people will not even realise that you aren’t signed.

Invest in Good Music Equipment

Even if you don’t plan on producing your own music, consider getting better recording equipment or software. For the most part, you probably have some of these already. Modern computers and laptops are quite powerful and therefore, well-suited to recording music. Nevertheless, they do need the right accessories.

To start with, you may want to invest in a good mic and cable. For the clearest sound possible, a pop cover to place in front of the mic can make all the difference, especially if your forte is singing. Then, it is about getting the best recording tools for the job. An audio interface is a great middleman and will allow you to record a smoother sound. On the other hand, a digital audio station (DAW) on your computer can take your editing and production skills to the next level.

As you can see, being an independent artist doesn’t mean that your song or sound quality has to suffer at all. Following the advice and you will be well-equipped to make high-quality music for the rest of your life.