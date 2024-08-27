Singles Review – “Boom Clap” by Charlie XCX (+YouTube Video)

Charlie XCX is a popular British singer and song-writer. She is now enjoying huge success even in the USA with her latest single “Boom Clap”. This thunderous love song has already featured in featured film “The Fault in Our Stars”. “Boom Clap” is also enjoying top position in various music charts around the world, including iTunes Top 10 singles.

Charlie XCX released her EP in 2012, named “You’re the One” and she has not looked back ever since. She quickly followed with “True Romance” and continued featuring for popular U.S artists meanwhile. Her contributions includes “I Love It” (songwriter) that sat on top 10 on Billboard’s chart while her more recent contribution (songwriter + singer) “Fancy” with Iggy Azalea had her on No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 this year.

If you listen to or watch video of “Boom Clap”, you will instantly recognize the utterly romantic climate that Charlie XCX sets in this hit single with the help of synths. The song also impresses with its quirky lyrics and tender verses. The song opens with a rather clunky chorus but as it progresses, pop synths and ambiance dominate.

“Boom Clap – The sound of my heart

The beat goes on and on…”R

Watch “Boom Clap” by Charlie XCX on YouTube (The “Fault in Our Stars” version)