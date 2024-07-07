Single Reviews (7th July 2013) – Part 2

Part two of my round up of the new singles available for digital download this week.

Peace – ‘Lovesick’

Though a fan of the first two cuts from their debut album, this fourth single is a little too repetitive for my liking, though it’s simple Pigeon Detectives-esque sound holds its own appeal. If you’ve enjoyed their previous hits then this fits in nicely and it’s use of its one-line chorus certainly rams the singability down your throat, but it feels a little too shallow after some cracking earlier cuts. (5.5/10)

Robyn feat. Snoop Dogg – ‘U Should Know Better’

After a two-year absence, Robyn is back with this unusual track. Faster-paced than I’ve heard anything Snoop Dogg associated with, the speedy and funky elements really make it stand out from the back catalogues from both artists. Though ‘U Should Know Better’ does fall back on some Snoop clichés and he threatens to overshadow Robyn on the hit, there’s enough to grab you. It’ll please fans of Snoop Lion, sorry, Dogg more than those of Robyn, but credit to her for trying to something a bit different even if it runs out of steam at the half-way point. Not quite sure if all these people mentioned don’t want to mess with Robyn; she’s not actually the world’s biggest artist. (6/10)

Russ Chimes – ‘Turn Me Out’

‘Turn Me Out’ from Russ Chimes feels like your typical summer club tune, in that it’s not a difficult track to start tapping your foot to and enjoying but it’s familiarity is more what grabs you. The beat is well engineered though and the simplicity bodes well for its catchiness. It lacks the variety to really cement itself as a solid hit for its running time, but it’s a harmless piece of summer dance. (5/10)

Sebastian Ingrosso feat. Tommy Trash and John Martin – ‘Reload’

And, in a similar vein, here is another song that revels in its similarity to a million-and-one tracks. Its energy and gusto cannot be mistaken as anything other than positive factors for the record but such things could have been better focussed on creating something more unique. Fans of the contributing artists and of the genre will see this as a worthwhile listen, but for everyone else there’s blandess in its familiarity. (4/10)

Shakka – ‘Tribe’ (EP)

‘Spin’, the lead single taken from the ‘Tribe’ EP, follows a strong start from Shakka at events across the summer. Sadly, I just can’t get into this song, that seems to fail in finding a good balance between the music and the tunes. The tribal influences flow in well but that’s not enough to hold the record for over four minutes. The record will have its fans and they’ll enjoy the extra five songs, but for me it’s just lacking any big selling point. (2/10)

Sneakbo – ‘Ring A Ling’

The great dancehall chorus that kicks off the song certainly brings the summer into this week’s singles run down. It’s just a shame that Sneakbo’s rapped-verses don’t hold up to that quality, though they do mix well. Sounding very mid-90s, it is the best song Sneakbo has released in a while and should do well on the rounds with its blurring of the genres and could prove to be a live favourite. It’s just a shame that the verses couldn’t be spiced up. (5.5/10)

Travis – ‘Moving’

The follow up to ‘Where You Stand’, ‘Moving’ could well be a similar song in that it takes quite a few listens to lock in. As a big fan of Travis I’ve found their recent material to be less instant but the first cut from their new album has since become one of my favourite songs of the year. After a few listens ‘Moving’ has all the hallmarks of a subtle, enjoyable Travis hit: not one that will blow you away but one you’ll enjoy when it is played on the radio. ‘Moving’ doesn’t have a huge stand-out chorus or hook but it’s a distracting enough song to carry it for four-and-a-half minutes. (6/10)

