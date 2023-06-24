Single Review: “Worse Things Than Love” by Timeflies ft. Natalie La Rose

American duo Timeflies has recruited Natalie La Rose for their latest single titled “Worse Things Than Love”. The track feels kind of groovy and it looks like set to become a decent sized hit. It will probably sit somewhere on Top 20.

Timeflies (producer Rob Resnick and vocalist Cal Shapiro) are lucky to start their second album with UMG. They released their first album “After Hours” under the label but couldn’t get a hit from it. The album made it to Top 10 on Billboard Top 200 but still there wasn’t a single hit that could break the radio. This was a sign that the label will let the duo go and won’t be prepared for another album. However, the UMG executives have thought otherwise. They have decided to give Timeflies another chance with a new album. Timeflies will definitely make the most of this opportune moment since not many artists get chances in this industry.

Although the second album is announced already, there is no fixed release date nor any other significant news about it. Nevertheless, the first single from this album is out and it is a good one. The band enrolled Natalie La Rose, the Dutch star who is known for her single “Somebody”, for “Worse Things Than Love”. This new track is available on iTunes for download.

As it looks, “Worse Things Than Love” might prove to be the hit the American duo need and it could signal a third album release under the same label. Listen to it below and let us know your opinion in comments.

Listen “Worse Things Than Love” by Timeflies ft. Natalie La Rose