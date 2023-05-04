Single review: Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake – ‘Love Never Felt So Good’

Just to prove that death is no barrier for record companies to drag out new releases, here we go full circle with Timberlake merging into Jackson’s memory in this funky number which shows how similar they are.

Outside of the mismatched Timberlake break-down two-thirds in this is actually a pretty polished, strong single though the smell of a cash-in is never too far away from your thoughts.

‘Love Never Felt So Good’ never drifts too far away from the expected Jacko sound but the catchy chorus and smooth funky feel will win over a summer audience. I don’t think Timberlake adds much to the record though and the Mario Kart style musical breaks are an unusual choice.

(7/10)

Buy: Love Never Felt So Good