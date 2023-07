Presumably a few years too late to cash in on any Doctor Who association, this Alphabeat-esque pop song is a deceptively simple and catchy pop tune with a strong backing beat and an addictive balance of vocals, repetitive lyrics and production styles, with several hooks weaved into one radio-friendly tune.

With a chanty, stadium-friendly ending, this mixes up lots into the melting pot, with the result a surprisingly tasty pop number.

7/10