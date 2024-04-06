Single review: Shakira – ‘Empire’

‘Empire’ sees a bit of a shift change in Shakira with some sweeping choral sounds and a more interestingly produced backing, but her powerful voice is still present and there’s certainly more energy in it than her recent collaboration with Rihanna. Boasting a powerful, memorable chorus (thanks mainly to its lack of lyrics) even if it does sound like they kept the volume too loud in the studio, this lacks the immediate enjoyment of her classic numbers like ‘Whenever Wherever’ but it’s still a solid addition to her canon and feels more mature than what we usually get.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Empire

