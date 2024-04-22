22 APR

Robert Plant – picture exclusive!



Robert Plant live - band of joy Ever since those Led Zep reunion whispers died down, Robert Plant’s solo career has gone from strength to strength.  His 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, was greeted with almost unanimous praise and established Plant once again as one of our most important and influential vocalists.

His new project Band Of Joy – named after his first band with the late John Bonham – builds on the country and bluegrass vibes of Raising Sand and takes Plant’s legendary vocal versatility to new heights.

With the album due out in the UK on 27 September, Plant is currently out touring and promoting – and we have an exclusive selection of intimate photos of the rock God from a recent gig in London.  All photos are courtesy of photographer Stephen Kemelfield.

Robert Plant Band of Joy live Robert Plant Band of Joy live

Robert Plant Band of Joy live Robert Plant Band of Joy live

Band Of Joy gig Robert Plant

Band of Joy drummer Band of joy guitarist

Robert Plant live Band of Joy live guitarist

Robert Plant Band of Joy live Robert Plant Band of Joy live

Robert Plant Band of Joy live Robert Plant Band of Joy live

Robert Plant Band of Joy live Robert Plant singing with Band Of Joy

Band of Joy Robert Plant Band of Joy live

Band of Joy gig Band of joy guitarist during gig


Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *