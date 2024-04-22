Robert Plant – picture exclusive!





Ever since those Led Zep reunion whispers died down, Robert Plant’s solo career has gone from strength to strength. His 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, was greeted with almost unanimous praise and established Plant once again as one of our most important and influential vocalists.

His new project Band Of Joy – named after his first band with the late John Bonham – builds on the country and bluegrass vibes of Raising Sand and takes Plant’s legendary vocal versatility to new heights.

With the album due out in the UK on 27 September, Plant is currently out touring and promoting – and we have an exclusive selection of intimate photos of the rock God from a recent gig in London. All photos are courtesy of photographer Stephen Kemelfield.



