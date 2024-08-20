Reading and Leeds Festival stage times revealed for NME/Radio 1 stage

Yesterday festival organisers released the stage times for the main stage acts at this weekends Reading and Leeds Festivals, which was all well and good but it didn’t really help festival-goers sort out the clashes. With the likes of Peace, A$AP Rocky, Jake Bugg, Tame Impala, Johnny Marr, Palma Violets, Phoenix and Disclosure performing on the NME/Radio 1 stage, there is bound to be a few clashes with the Main Stage timetable!

Today we have been given the set times for that stage, though, so you can now start planning around the clashes and working out where you need to be and when. Check it out below:

Reading Festival, NME/Radio 1 Stage (Leeds times in brackets)

Friday 23rd (Saturday 24th)

Skrillex – 10pm (9.30pm)

A$AP Rocky – 8.30pm (8.05pm)

Major Lazer – 7.05pm (6.45pm)

Bastille – 5.55pm (5.35pm)

Frightened Rabbit – 4.50pm (4.40pm)

Peace – 3.50pm (3.45pm)

Fidlar – 3pm (2.55pm)

Deap Vally – 2.10pm (2.05pm)

Kodaline – 1.25pm (1.25pm)

Night Engine – 12.40pm (12.40pm)

Dry The River – 11.50am (12pm)

Saturday 24th (Sunday 25th)

Alt-J – 10.30pm (10pm)

Jake Bugg – 9.10pm (8.45pm)

Tame Impala – 7.55pm (7.55pm)

Imagine Dragons – 6.50pm (6.40pm)

Johnny Marr – 5.35pm (5.25pm)

Palma Violets – 4.35pm (4.25pm)

Modestep – 3.30pm (3.15pm)

Deaf Havana – 2.35pm (2.25pm)

Darwin Deez – 1.40pm (1.30pm)

Theme Park – 12.45pm (12.45pm)

Childhood – 11.50am (12pm)

Sunday 25th (Friday 23rd)

Phoenix – 10.30pm (10pm)

Azealia Banks – 9.15pm (8.50pm)

Disclosure – 7.55pm (7.45pm)

City And Colour – 6.40pm (6.35pm)

Haim – 5.40pm (5.30pm)

Alex Clare – 4.35pm (4.30pm)

Tribes – 3.30pm (3.30pm)

AlunaGeorge – 2.35pm (2.35pm)

Villagers – 1.40pm (1.40pm)

Wavves – 12.45pm(12.45pm)

Dinosaur Pile Up – TBC