Queens Of The Stone Age reveal more ‘…Like Clockwork’ details

As reported at the weekend, Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming sixth studio album will be called ‘…Like Clockwork’ – and snippets of new material can be heard at their website: www.qotsa.com (keep refreshing the page to hear new snippets).

Today the band have officially announced the album and revealed the full list of collaborators via a press release distributed by their new record label Matador.

The press release quotes front-man Josh Homme describing the album as ‘an audio documentary of a manic year’, and reveals Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and UNKLE’s James Lavelle among the list collaborators – a list which includes Sir Elton John, Jake Shears, Trent Reznor and Mark Lanegan. If that roll call doesn’t get you excited about ‘…Like Clockwork’, you need help!

No release date has been announced for ‘…Like Clockwork’ yet, but the press release does say there will be a world tour to promote it – so watch this space for further details!

Here’s the press release, if you’re interested in such things: