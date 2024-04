A Pulp song produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and remixed by Soulwax could never be anything other than brilliant could it, really?

‘After You’ is an old Pulp demo that was ‘finished off’ by James Murphy and released as a free download over Christmas, and is now set to be released properly for Record Store Day on 20 April. The B-side to the single will be this rather brilliant remix by the ever-reliable Soulwax: