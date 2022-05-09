Portugal: 5 Stages and a Dream Trip in the Algarve

It is the southernmost region of Portugal. The Algarve has a mild climate and orchards not to be missed. The Algarve is also a historically rich region of Portugal, and this is felt at every moment. Back on a dream itinerary, in five stages throughout the Algarve.

Faro

Geographically, Faro is the gateway to the Algarve. Here, the old town is sheltered behind a wall. On the program of discoveries, narrow streets, the walls of the castle, or the cathedral. This one was built in 1251 after the reconquest.

Cacela Velha et Tavira

Direction Cacela Velha, which is a small fishing port. The latter is even located in the shelter of the Ria Formosa Lagoon Natural Park. Further on, the town of Tavira has a historic center with very narrow streets. But also, a Roman bridge dating from the fourth century. Not to mention the Misericordia Church and its Renaissance gate.

Sagres & Lagos

Sagres has remains of the fortress, a center for nautical studies created by the Navigator, Henry. Further on, in Lagos, it is possible to find the port from which many famous maritime explorations departed. The old town also has a strong historical appeal. Its pedestrian area located around the Place de la République. This is where the first slave market took place.

Silves

Silves is on a hill There it is possible to discover the Al Hamra castle. Before leaning towards the Gothic cathedral housing the tombs of crusaders. The Archaeological Museum and its cistern are also worth the detour to perfect its history.

Almancil

A trip throughout the Algarve must include the discovery of Almancil. Especially for a prominent place of the place. The Saint-Laurent church, decorated with azulejos (a set of decorated earthenware tiles) and gilding dating from the 18th century.

Discover this Video Postcard of the Algarve: