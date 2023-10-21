Watch: Palma Violets – ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ video

Everyone’s ‘favourite new band’ Palma Violets have released the video for new track ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ today. The video, which sees the boys messing about in the rain, can be seen below:

‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ is released this week as part of a double A-side debut single release along with ‘Best Of Friends’, the video to which you can watch right here:

These guys are tipped for Libertines-shaped success in the next year or so, and it’s not hard to see why with these first efforts. All eyes, naturally, are now on that all important debut album and whether they can rise to the challenge of putting The Vaccines in their place! Fingers crossed eh?

Buy Best Of Friends/Last of the Summer Wine from Amazon.



