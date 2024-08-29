Palma Violets announce 14-date UK tour this autumn

Rambunctious indie stars Palma Violets have announced details of their biggest headline tour to date. The Londoners will play 14 dates in the UK over November and December – which will round off a pretty good year for them.

After releasing their well-received debut album 180 early in the year, Palma Violets went on to tour the US supporting Alabama Shakes, Django Django and Savages, and have made more than a few triumphant summer festival appearances. Now they’re set to finish off the year with a high, and will play the following dates around the UK:

November

18 Wolves Wulfrun

19 Lincoln Engine Rooms

21 Leeds Metropolitan University

22 Newcastle University

23 Glasgow O2 ABC

25 Norwich Waterfront

26 Manchester Ritz

28 Oxford O2 Academy

29 Coventry Kasbah

30 Plymouth University

December

02 Southampton University

03 Bristol O2 Academy

04 Brighton Concorde 2

05 London Coronet

Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (30 August) here: www.gigsandtours.com/tour/palma-violets/