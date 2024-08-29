Palma Violets announce 14-date UK tour this autumn

Rambunctious indie stars Palma Violets have announced details of their biggest headline tour to date. The Londoners will play 14 dates in the UK over November and December – which will round off a pretty good year for them.
After releasing their well-received debut album 180 early in the year, Palma Violets went on to tour the US supporting Alabama Shakes, Django Django and Savages, and have made more than a few triumphant summer festival appearances. Now they’re set to finish off the year with a high, and will play the following dates around the UK:
November
18 Wolves Wulfrun
19 Lincoln Engine Rooms
21 Leeds Metropolitan University
22 Newcastle University
23 Glasgow O2 ABC
25 Norwich Waterfront
26 Manchester Ritz
28 Oxford O2 Academy
29 Coventry Kasbah
30 Plymouth University
December
02 Southampton University
03 Bristol O2 Academy
04 Brighton Concorde 2
05 London Coronet
Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (30 August) here: www.gigsandtours.com/tour/palma-violets/