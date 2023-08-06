OMG! Toronto is Blessed by Taylor Swift and Bryan Adam’s Live “Summer of 69” – Watch it Here!

Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams performed “Summer of 69” during Swift’s Reputation Tour with the help of Canadian rocker on Saturday in Toronto. She proclaimed her love for lovely 1984 hit. Taylor Swift sang the first verse of the song by herself and then joined by Bryan Adams for a spiritual take with some improvised vocals. Also watch Music Video: “Delicate” by Taylor Swift.

Back in September 2011, during her Speak Now Tour, she also performed an acoustic “Summer of 69”. Usually she brings artists like Selena Gomez or Shawn Mendes. When she brought out Bryan Adams and played this song, everyone shocked and screamed the lyrics the whole time. Also, check “Babe” by Sugarland & Taylor Swift [Review + STREAM]

