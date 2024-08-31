Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘If I Had A Gun’ single review

Noel Gallagher – If I Had A Gun

If ‘The Death Of You And Me’ was the tasty hors d’oeuvres, then ‘If I Had A Gun’ is the moment Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds project gets serious. This second appetizer from the former Oasis man’s forthcoming solo album is easily the best song he has written since ‘Little By Little’ and showcases exactly why he is considered the best songwriter of his generation.

From the distinctive opening acoustic chords to the sweet ‘aaaah aaaah aaaahs’ and powerful, spine tingling chorus, ‘If I Had A Gun’ is Noel Gallagher at his attention-grabbing best. It also shows he hasn’t lost that all-important songwriting knack of summing up complicated emotions in neat and simple lines: “If I had the time / I’d stop the world and make you mine / And everyday would stay the same with you………… Excuse me if I spoke to soon / My eyes have always / Followed you around the room / Cus you’re the only God that I will ever need”.

If anyone needed reassurance that Noel hadn’t lost it before allowing themselves to get excited for the album and forthcoming tour, then ‘If I Had A Gun’ is sure to do the job!

Listen to ‘If I Had A Gun’

