Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first single confirmed…

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘The Death Of You And Me’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have confirmed their new single will be called ‘The Death Of You And Me’ and will be released on 21 August on Noel’s own Sour Mash Records label.

The announcement, which came with the accompanying video above, was no real surprise as we reported last month the name of the new single had been leaked. Since then, the general consensus has been that the title of the single refers to Noel’s relationship with Liam – which has predictably deteriorated even more now they both have stuff to promote.

‘The Death Of You And Me’ will be released on CD and 7″ with the b-side ‘The Good Rebel’, which will also feature on the digital bundle which comes with the songs official video.



