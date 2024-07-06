Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds album plans confirmed…

Finally, after months of speculation and rumour, we finally know what Noel Gallagher’s future music plans entail. In a press conference in London today the former Oasis guitarist and chief song-writer announced his new album will not quite be a solo album and will be released under the name of his new band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The band will feature ex-Oasis keyboardist Mike Rowe, Jeremy Stacey from The Lemon Trees and drummer Lenny Castro.

The band’s self-titled album will be released on Noel’s own Sour Mash Records label on 17 October and features ten new songs which were recorded over the past year in London and LA (check below for the full trackisting of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds).

Gallagher also revealed at today’s press conference that the band will be touring the UK in October to promote the album – and he will be playing Oasis songs:

“We’re going to go out on tour a week after the album is out. We’re going to start off slow in small theatres. If it’s good enough to get bigger than that then it’ll get bigger than that… The album lasts for 46 minutes and 12 seconds, so I will play some Oasis songs. They’re my songs and I wrote them on my own. I’m proud of them and I’m proud of where they sit with what I’ve done now. I don’t think I’d ever do a gig without playing them.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Noel also revealed he will be releasing a second album sometime in 2012 as part of his ongoing collaboration with Amorphous Androgynous (formerly Future Sound of London).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tracklisting:

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. Dream On

3. If I Had A Gun…

4. The Death Of You And Me

5. (I Wanna Live In A Dream In My) Record Machine

6. AKA… What A Life!

7. Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks

8. AKA… Broken Arrow

9. (Stranded On) The Wrong Beach

10. Stop The Clocks



