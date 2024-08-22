22 AUG

Noel Gallagher to release new live DVD

Noel Gallagher has announced he will be releasing a brand new live DVD in October. The DVD, to be called ‘International Magic Live At The O2’ will feature a recent performance by his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at London’s O2 Arena.

The DVD package will also feature footage of Noel from the NME Awards, a snippet of which you can watch above, an acoustic set from a gig in Toronto and videos of his previous solo singles.

‘International Magic Live At The O2’ is set for release on October 15 through Noel’s own label Sour Mash Records.


Post Author: Luke Glassford

