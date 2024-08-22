Noel Gallagher to release new live DVD

Noel Gallagher has announced he will be releasing a brand new live DVD in October. The DVD, to be called ‘International Magic Live At The O2’ will feature a recent performance by his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at London’s O2 Arena.

The DVD package will also feature footage of Noel from the NME Awards, a snippet of which you can watch above, an acoustic set from a gig in Toronto and videos of his previous solo singles.

‘International Magic Live At The O2’ is set for release on October 15 through Noel’s own label Sour Mash Records.



