Nile Rodgers
02 JUL

Listen: Nile Rodgers’ new solo song ‘Do What You Wanna Do’ – video

Disco renaissance man Nile Rodgers has had a massive couple of years, collaborating with the likes of Daft Punk, Pharrell and Disclosure and playing numerous high-profile festival gigs.

Now the dance music veteran has released a brand new solo single called ‘Do What You Wanna Do’. The song was recorded last year in Ibiza and the rights to it were auctioned off to raise funds for Rodger’s own We Are Family Foundation. The label that won the auction – Cr2 Records – have now released it to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Listen to ‘Do What You Wanna Do’ below:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

