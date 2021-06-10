Single: “Sad Song” By TINI Featuring Alesso

TINI is definitely gearing up to become the next Latin pop sensation. The Argentinian is only 22 years old and has already impressed us with her cross over. If you come from a Spanish-speaking country, you probably already know her as she has established herself in that market.

Now with the arrival of her latest bop “Sad Song”, we’re hopeful that she’d soon be known everywhere. Her superstar status in Latin countries is something that talks big about her talents and it will help her become famous quickly in the international market.

Her new song “Sad Song” is a collaboration with Alesso. This club-friendly bop will hit the online stores on June 14 and it will be a milestone for TINI who will finally have her first English language single since 2016. I’m sure we’re here for something pretty special. Keep the fingers crossed for this mega release.