When we expected the least, Janet Jackson has hit the internet with her new single “No Sleep”. There is only a short snippet of the single available online. This snippet was leaked online on June 19 along with some artwork from album which looks amazing. The 49 year old has surely delivered one of the best hypnotic slow jams of the year – or at least that’s what we can expect after listening to the short snippet.

The track is produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. It is a slow jam and we strongly believe that Janet has ignored what’s hot right now and what could possibly work for a radio hit. She has simply carried on with her heady bedroom-pop, exactly where he left us last time. There can’t be a doubt that “No Sleep” will be a surefire radio hit and it has Janet written all over it. You will have to listen to this amazing track to really appreciate the flawlessness of this slow jam.

If you are a fan of Janet Jackson, you are going to love this new single for sure. She stays true to herself and her music and delivers exactly what you expected from her. “No Sleep” is wonderful to listen and Janet has definitely taken lyrics seriously this time.

Listen to a snippet of “No Sleep” by Janet Jackson