Single Review: “Ferrari” by Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is at her best in the chorus of her new single “Ferrari”. She’s so good that you will instantly fall in love with this super infectious track. It’s produced by Jason Evigan.

“I’m a Ferrari

After the party’s done

I keep on going

Missing the moments

Living in the fast lane’s – Getting kinda lonely”

Bebe Rexha premiered this new song along with its official lyric video on YouTube. You can watch the video below.

Along with “Ferrari”, Bebe Rexha also released “2 Soulds On Fire”. With the release of these two new songs, she also opened official pre-order of her debut studio album. It’s titled “Expectations” and it will hit stores on 22nd of June, 2018.

This is Bebe’s return to the music scene after having a great 2017. Her last single “Meant To Be” was a massive hit. Now with the first taste of her new album, I feel like she has plenty to offer to charts in 2018. Just listen to “Ferrari” and you know what I mean. She has delivered perfect vocals throughout the track on a powerful production. If that’s a highlight of the things to come, I can only expect brilliance from Bebe this year.

Listen to “Ferrari” by Bebe Rexha