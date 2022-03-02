Single Review: “Dance for Me” by ALMA & MO

ALMA and MO have released a brand new single “Dance For Me” and it’s a surefire bop. It’s the first single from the mixtape “Heavy Rules” that ALMA was released just today. Does this sound good? If so, there isn’t any reason to miss the mixtape. I’m sure it’s going to contain some dazzling material.

The single “Dance for Me” released today on BBC’s Radio 1 show. The radio show premiered the single as the ‘hottest record’, which is something totally incredibly considering it’s the first flavor from the upcoming mixtape.

“Dance For Me” is an electric dance number where you see both singers singing to their love. They stress that it’s important to make the right dance moves NOW because it might be too late if delayed any further. “You’ve got to dance for me” sings ALMA in the chorus. Both the singers come together so nicely that the song has a magical effect. It’s the way their voices combine. I just love it and I’m sure you won’t be able to resist it either. It’s a song that deserves to be put on repeat for the entirety of this evening.

It’s a great track – one you can’t miss. Give it a listen right away and you’ll fall in love with it, I bet. Can’t wait for ALMA’s mixtape now. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Dance For Me” by ALMA & MO